Abstract

AIMS: The aim of the study was to develop a set of nursing-sensitive quality indicators for acute poisoning in emergency departments.



DESIGN: A two-round e-Delphi study was conducted from July to November 2023.



METHODS: Subject-matter experts from 19 tertiary hospitals across four provinces of China participated in the survey. Potential indicators identified through a literature review were rated on a 5-point Likert scale and comments solicited. Descriptive statistics were used to demonstrate convergence of expert opinion, and consensus was reached in two rounds. Weights of each indicator were determined by analytic hierarchy process. There were 20 expert responses in Round 1 and 18 in Round 2.



RESULTS: After two rounds, experts reached a consensus on definitions, calculation formulas, and data collection methods for these indicators. Three primary and 11 secondary indicators were included in the final nursing-sensitive quality indicators for acute poisoning in the emergency department.



CONCLUSION: A set of indicators about acute poisoning care, applicable to the Chinese context, was developed in collaboration with emergency nurse specialists. IMPLICATIONS FOR THE PROFESSION AND PATIENT CARE: The lack of supervision of the nursing quality for acute poisoning leads to great variability in clinical practice in different medical institutions. The results can help in their standardization in China and in other countries lacking regulation. Our study also offers nursing managers a concrete and operable evaluation tool for quality supervision. Normative nursing behaviours are conducive to increase safety and enhance patients' experience of medical treatment. IMPACT: The indicators identified in this study closely approach clinical practice and exhibit the characteristics of sensitivity and practicality. Although developed in the Chinese healthcare system, there is potential for adoption or adaption in other healthcare settings. REPORTING METHOD: This study was reported in line with the Conducting and REporting of DElphi studies (CREDE) guidance on Delphi studies. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: No patient or public contribution in this study. CONTRIBUTION TO THE WIDER GLOBAL CLINICAL COMMUNITY: The nursing quality of acute poisoning in emergency departments remains a growing attention, but the relevant assessment tools are lack. This study provides a set of nursing-sensitive quality indicators for acute poisoning to guide the quality monitoring of nursing managers. Study recommendations have broad applicability to all healthcare professionals who are engaged in emergency nursing.

Language: en