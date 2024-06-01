Abstract

BACKGROUND: Increasing evidence supports that depression including major depressive disorder (MDD) is associated with an increased risk of falls. However, some studies suggest no association between MDD and falls. Therefore, the specific causal relationship whereby MDD affects the risk of falls remains elusive, and the potential mediators are unclear.



METHODS: Summary-level data for MDD and falls were collected from the Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) in this study. Mendelian randomization (MR) and multivariable MR (MVMR) analyses were performed to evaluate the causal associations between MDD and falls. A Two-step MR analysis was employed to analyze the mediating effect of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) on the causal association between MDD and the risk of falls.



RESULTS: Using the inverse-variance weighted (IVW) method, genetically predicted MDD was associated with an increased risk of falls (β = 0.15, SE = 0.034; P = 1.61E-5). MVMR and two-step MR analyses demonstrated that MDD was a causal determinant of increased falls independent of body mass index (BMI), smoking initiation, and alcohol consumption and that this causal relationship was mediated by NSAID medication. LIMITATIONS: Extracted GWAS summary statistics are from European ancestry. Stratified analyses by sex and age were not included in our study. Therefore, it is unclear whether the results are the same for other ethnic groups, genders, and ages.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results demonstrate that MDD is independently associated with an increased risk of falls, in which NSAIDs mediate the association. This study suggests that avoiding the use of NSAIDs may reduce the risk of falls in patients diagnosed with MDD.

Language: en