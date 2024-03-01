SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Alashram AR. J. Bodyw. Mov. Ther. 2024; 39: 214-217.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jbmt.2024.03.011

38876628

BACKGROUND: Motor impairments are common consequences of traumatic brain injury (TBI). It affects the individuals' participation in activities of daily living (ADLs). Dry needling treatment (DNT) uses a specialized needle to alter cortical activity. This case study aims to examine the effects of DNT on spasticity, balance, gait, and self-independence in a single patient with TBI. CASE DESCRIPTION: A twenty-six-year-old male with a history of TBI, resulting in muscle weakness on the right side of the body, spasticity, distributed balance, and difficulties with independent gait participated in this study. The Berg balance scale (BBS), 6-min walk test (6MWT), Modified Ashworth Scale (MAS), and Functional Independence Measure (FIM) were used to evaluate balance, gait, spasticity, and functional performance, respectively. OUTCOME: After 36 DNT sessions extended over 12 weeks, the patient demonstrated improvements in spasticity, balance, gait, and functional capacity both immediately after the intervention and at the 4-week follow-up.

CONCLUSION: This case study demonstrates that DNT is considered a novel intervention for treating spasticity and improving balance, gait, and functional capacity post-TBI. Further research is recommended to verify these findings.


Humans; Adult; Male; Rehabilitation; Traumatic brain injury; Activities of Daily Living; Spasticity; Function; Balance; Dry needling; Gait/physiology; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/complications/rehabilitation; *Dry Needling/methods; *Muscle Spasticity/therapy/rehabilitation/etiology; *Postural Balance/physiology; Muscle Weakness/rehabilitation/etiology/therapy

