Kikumoto T, Kobayashi M, Omori G, Kubo M. J. Bodyw. Mov. Ther. 2024; 39: 454-462.
38876668
OBJECTIVES: Anterior cruciate ligament injury is one of the most serious ligamentous injuries. The purpose is to compare the impact of the ankle joint on the knee during landing between athletes with chronic instability and a control group (coper group) and to verify the effects of the kinetic chain from other joints.
Humans; Female; Adolescent; Prospective Studies; Movement/physiology; *Ankle Joint/physiopathology/physiology; *Basketball/physiology; *Joint Instability/physiopathology; *Knee Joint/physiopathology/physiology; Ankle sprain; Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries/physiopathology; Biomechanical Phenomena/physiology; Knee valgus moment; Range of Motion, Articular/physiology; Single-legged landing; Sports injury prevention