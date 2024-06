Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Whole-Body Vibration (WBV) can be a therapeutic recovery strategy for patients hospitalized for COVID-19.



OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the effects of a 36-session WBV protocol on the risk of falls, balance, mobility and heart rate variability (HRV). STUDY DESIGN: A randomized clinical trial.



METHODS: 13 patients affected by COVID-19, trained with WBV, 3×/week on alternate days, totaling 36 sessions, were evaluated before and after the intervention.



RESULTS: WBV training at 2 mm and 4 mm amplitude resulted in a reduction in the risk of falls when compared to Sham (p = 0.023), with effect size of 0.530. No changes were observed for mobility and balance outcomes (p = 0.127) or for any of the HRV variables (p = 0.386).



CONCLUSION: WBV training reduced the risk of falls in post-COVID patients. No changes were observed regarding balance and mobility, nor for HRV.

