Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The number of Kin-Ball sport participants is expected to increase in the future. However, there is no report on the characteristics of the injuries associated with Kin-Ball sport.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to describe the characteristics of injuries relate to Kin-Ball sport.



DESIGN: Observational study. SETTING: A self-administered questionnaire was used for data collection. PARTICIPANTS: One hundred ninety Kin-Ball sport participants were included in this study. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The questionnaire was designed based on physical characteristics, participation in Kin-Ball sport, and Kin-Ball sport injuries. Participation in Kin-Ball sport includes the length of time spent playing Kin-Ball sport as well as the playing categories (junior, friendly, champion challenge, champion, over 40). Kin-Ball sport injuries include the presence or absence of injury experience, the site, type, situation, and current injuries or pain associated with Kin-Ball sport.



RESULTS: One hundred fifty-two players (80%) of Kin-Ball sport participants were injured. The ankle was the most frequently visited body site (60; 22.1%), and the elbow was the second most visited body site (40; 14.8%). Sprains were the most common type of injury.



CONCLUSION: This is the first study to describe the characteristics of injuries relate to Kin-Ball sport. The findings of this study could be beneficial for athletes, coaches, trainers, and clinicians to prevent, or treatment of the injuries.

