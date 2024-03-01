Abstract

BACKGROUND: The 'Fit to Dance?' survey has been used in a number of studies to understand the health and wellbeing of dancers. These data have not been collected in Brazil as there is no validated questionnaire available in Brazilian Portuguese, culturally validated in Brazil with a scope as broad and comprehensive as that of 'Fit to Dance?'.



OBJECTIVE: Translate into Brazilian Portuguese and culturally validate the questionnaire 'Fit to Dance?' in Brazil.



METHODS: This was a validity and reliability study of the Brazilian Portuguese version of the 'Fit to Dance?' SURVEY: The stages of the research were: translation into the target language (Brazilian Portuguese), translation synthesis, translation validation and cross-cultural adaptation by a committee of experts in Dance Medicine and Science (DMS), reverse translation into English, pilot study (test/retest), and final version of the questionnaire.



RESULTS: The questionnaire was applied to 21 dancers of different dance genres, with an age average of 25 ± 7.0 years. Cronbach's alpha (0.705), ICC (0.984) and Kappa (0.794) results reached adequate values.



CONCLUSION: The Brazilian Portuguese version of the questionnaire 'Fit to Dance?' is effective, has adequate levels of validity and reliability, and can be used to report injuries and aspects of health and well-being of Brazilian dancers.

Language: en