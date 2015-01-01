Abstract

The objective of this research is to investigate the epidemiological features of electrical injuries in Shaanxi Province, China, examine their prognosis, and ascertain the factors that impact the outcomes. Telephone follow-ups were conducted with electrical injury patients at our hospital between 2011 and 2021, yielding the following results: Most electrical injuries occur in males (94.3%) and younger or middle-aged individuals. The most common voltages involved are 220V and 380V. Since 2016, there has been a 20.1% annual decrease in electrical injuries, with most cases occurring from April to September. Patients typically undergo 1 surgical procedure (0,3), with a 14.8% amputation rate and an average hospital stay of 21 days (9,43). 1.8% of electrical injury patients have died, 17.1% have permanent nerve damage, and 10.8% need help with daily tasks. 18.5% have psychological issues and 9.6% have PTSD. 93.7% return to work in an average of 6 months (2,12). Amputation risk is influenced by voltage, muscle injury, and current pathway; skin grafting risk is mainly due to voltage. Heart injuries are affected by unconsciousness and current pathways; labor loss risk factors include voltage, falls from heights, and muscle injury; nerve damage is linked to muscle injury. Cataract development risk is associated with electric shock to the head and neck. It is crucial to address the psychological well-being of patients and provide necessary support. Patient input should be taken into account when deciding on treatment for non-functional limbs. Physicians should evaluate prognostic factors and provide appropriate treatment to enhance patient outcomes.

