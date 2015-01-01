Abstract

Burn injuries related to Lithium-Ion batteries from personal mobility devices, such as electric bikes and electric scooters, have emerged as a global concern. By examining the literature, this study aims to provide an overview of the demographics, patterns and outcomes of personal mobility device-associated burns. A Singaporean cohort revealed burns resulting predominantly from fires occurring due to the combustion of unattended personal mobility device batteries during charging. In contrast, an Israeli cohort showed a higher TBSA and highlighted the vulnerability of limbs to burn injuries in such incidents. A Beijing cohort, consisting of paediatric patients, indicated potential child safety concerns regarding personal mobility device usage. Finally, a Shanghai cohort demonstrated the potential dangers of PMD battery chargers. The observed differences between those experiencing burn injuries and the broader population of personal mobility device riders in terms of age and gender suggest that younger males may be at higher risk, perhaps due to risky practices such as leaving personal mobility devices unattended whilst charging. This review emphasises the need for safety education, adherence to regulations, and responsible consumer choices to mitigate burn injuries. Recommendations include promoting child safety measures, using certified personal mobility devices, and cautious handling of DIY conversion kits. Further large-scale studies are essential to gain comprehensive insights and develop effective safety strategies to protect personal mobility device riders from burn injuries.

