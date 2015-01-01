Abstract

To date, synovial fluid has not been the subject of targeted analysis as a possible substrate to search for the presence of diatoms in the forensic context of drowning. However, its unique characteristics of production and isolation from the external environment could make it suitable for this purpose, similar to what has already been demonstrated in the literature for vitreous humor. By considering this, synovial fluid was analyzed in a specific case that came to our attention, where the coexisting signs of polytrauma and drowning were documented during autopsy, demonstrating a period of vitality during immersion. After a thin smear of the supernatant was obtained from the centrifugation of the synovial fluid sample, diatoms were successfully detected, consistent with those found in other organs and the water of the canal. The detection of diatoms in the synovial fluid was an objective finding, but its generalizability is limited because this was a pilot application. However, in cases where death by drowning is suspected and the body has multiple areas breached by trauma, the technique of analyzing diatoms in the synovial fluid could have great potential. Therefore, it is appropriate to further explore this technique in order to obtain more forensic evidence in such a setting.

