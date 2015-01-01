|
Caulfield NM, Fergerson AK, Buerke M, Capron DW. J. Interpers. Violence 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
38872339
Sexual victimization is a serious public health crisis affecting college students, with high rates reported among both women and men. Sexual consent education is crucial as it defines sexual assault and is linked to reduced risk of victimization. Rape myths and stereotyped beliefs shifting blame to survivors are established risk factors for sexual violence. Comprehensive sexual education can mitigate these attitudes, fostering a supportive environment for survivors. However, most high school students in the United States receive abstinence-based or abstinence-plus education, which uses unstandardized protocols and often lacks information about sexual consent. The following study explores the influence of high school sexual education on past sexual victimization and rape myth acceptance in college students. Six hundred sixty-four undergraduate students participated in an online survey through a university participant pool.
Language: en
sexual harassment; sexual assault; adult victims; date rape