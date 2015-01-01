Abstract

Diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) has emerged as a promising neuroimaging tool for detecting blast-induced mild traumatic brain injury (bmTBI). However, lack of refined acute-phase monitoring and reliable imaging biomarkers hindered its clinical application in early diagnosis of bmTBI, leading to potential long-term disability of patients. Here, we used DTI in a rat model of bmTBI generated by exposing to single lateral blast waves (151.16 and 349.75 kPa, lasting 47.48 ms) released in a confined bioshock tube (BST-I) to investigate whole-brain DTI changes in the acute-phase of bmTBI at 1, 3, 7 days after injury. Combined assessment of immunohistochemical analysis, transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and behavioral readouts allowed for linking DTI changes to synchronous cellular damages and identifying stable imaging biomarkers. The corpus callosum (CC) and brainstem were identified as predominantly affected regions, in which reduced fractional anisotropy (FA) was detected as early as the first day after injury, with a maximum decline occurring at 3 days after injury before returning to near normal levels by 7 days. Axial diffusivity (AD) values within the CC and brainstem also significantly reduced at 3 days after injury. In contrast, the radial diffusivity (RD) in the CC showed acute elevation, peaking at 3 days after injury before normalizing by the 7-day time point. Damages to nerve fibers, including demyelination and axonal degeneration, progressed in lines with changes in DTI parameters, supporting a real-time macroscopic reflection of microscopic neuronal fiber injury by DTI. The most sensitive biomarker was identified as a decrease in FA, AD and an increase in RD within the CC on the third day after injury, supporting the diagnostic utility of DTI in cases of bmTBI in the acute phase.

