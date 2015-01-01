Abstract

Insomnia is a common feature of depression; however, depression treatment guidelines provide limited recommendations regarding hypnotic drugs. Few studies have thoroughly investigated the use of hypnotic drugs in depression. In this cohort study using national Swedish registers, we included all patients ≥18 years with incident unipolar depression during 2007-2017. Patients were followed for 3 years, noting the annual and quarterly prevalence of hypnotic drug use from prescription fills. Prevalence ratios (PR) comparing 2017 to 2007 were calculated with 95% confidence intervals (CI). A total of 222,077 patients with depression were included (mean age 41 years, 59% women). In the year following diagnosis, 44.1% used any hypnotic drug in 2017, compared with 46.7% in 2007 (PR 0.94, 95% CI 0.92-0.97). The most commonly used drugs were Z-drugs (zopiclone, zolpidem, and zaleplon) with a prevalence of 27.6% in 2017 and 35.6% in 2007 (PR 0.78, 95% CI 0.75-0.80). Melatonin use increased sharply to 12.0% in 2017 from 0.4% in 2007 (PR 28.9, 95% CI 23.5-35.7). Hypnotic drug use was most prevalent in the first two quarters after diagnosis; however, after 3 years, the quarterly prevalence was still 19.2%. Hypnotics were more common among women, older patients, those with somatic comorbidities, more severe depression, or a history of suicide attempt. Evidence from this large register-based study demonstrates that hypnotics were used to a large extent in depression in Sweden 2007-2017. Z-drugs use declined and melatonin use increased dramatically. Hypnotic drug use remained high even 3 years after diagnosis.

Language: en