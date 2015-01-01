Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Alcohol consumption has an impact on the frailty, but current research in China lacks a detailed classification of alcohol use. This study aimed to explore the relationship between different drinking patterns and frailty in older adults.



METHODOLOGY: The data came from the 2018 Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey (CLHLS) study, which included older adults (aged ≧ 60). Their demographic data, drinking status, and frailty index were collected in CLHLS. Through logistic regression models to analyze the correlation between alcohol consumption and frailty.



RESULTS: A total of 14,931 participants were included in the analysis. The prevalence of frailty was 29.1%, 35.2%, and 14.9% among risk-free, past risky, and now risky drinkers, respectively. After adjusting for covariates, past risky drinking was a risk factor for frailty (p =.003).



DISCUSSION: High-risk alcohol consumption is positively correlated with frailty. Prevention and reduction of risky drinking in older adults may help protect them from developing frailty.

