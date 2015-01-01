Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little research focuses on physical health outcomes of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among post-9/11 women veterans (WVs). This study examined lifetime TBI, current PTSD, and their associations with biomarkers of cardiometabolic health, sleep, pain, and functional disability among post-9/11 WVs.



METHODS: WVs (n = 90) from the Translational Research Center for TBI and Stress Disorders longitudinal cohort study were included in this study. Gold standard clinician administered interviews assessed lifetime TBI (Boston Assessment of TBI-Lifetime) and current PTSD symptoms (Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale-IV).



OBJECTIVE measures of health included waist-hip ratio (WHR) and fasted blood biomarker (high density lipoprotein [HDL], low density lipoprotein [LDL], blood glucose, triglycerides) levels. Self-reported surveys assessed sleep, pain, and functional disability.



RESULTS: Just under two-thirds (58.9%) of WVs experienced a lifetime TBI, and just over half (53.3%) of this sample had a current PTSD diagnosis at the time of testing. Lifetime TBI was significantly associated with higher WHR, triglycerides levels, and worse pain and sleep (ps = <0.01 to 0.02; ds = 0.01 to 1.12). Current PTSD was significantly associated with higher WHR, lower HDL, and worse pain and sleep (ps = <0.01 to 0.02; ds = 0.009 to 1.19). PTSD was significantly associated with lower total functioning and each of its subdomains (βs = -0.58 to 0.63; ps = <0.001 to 0.02). Lifetime TBI was significantly associated with total functioning, mobility, and life/work (βs = -0.20 to 0.30; ps = <0.01 to 0.02).



CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight the importance of screening for lifetime TBI and cardiovascular disease for WVs and support transdiagnostic treatment approaches targeting physical health outcomes.

Language: en