Abstract

Depressive symptoms and aggression frequently occur together, and this co-occurrence may result in more severe developmental problems. However, it is unclear if there are distinct patterns of co-occurrence. This study investigated the co-occurrence patterns of depressive symptoms and aggression, and examined their stability and demographic characteristics. A total of 1010 Chinese adolescents (50.6% girls; mean age at T1 = 12.54 years, SD = 0.42) participated in annual surveys over three years (2019-2021). Three different patterns of co-occurrence were found except for the normal group: depression-dominant co-occurrence (13.6%), aggression-dominant co-occurrence (3.2%), and moderate co-occurrence (6.0%) (T1). In these co-occurrence patterns, adolescents classified as aggression-dominant co-occurrence exhibited the most instability and frequent changes, while adolescents classified as depression-dominant co-occurrence exhibited the most stability. Boys or younger adolescents were more likely to exhibit the aggression-dominant co-occurrence, while girls or older adolescents were more likely to exhibit the depression-dominant co-occurrence. The findings indicate that the co-occurrence patterns observed are distinct and are dominated by aggression or depression, which implies the need for targeted intervention practices.

Language: en