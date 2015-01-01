|
Denton EG, Álvarez K. JAMA Netw. Open 2024; 7(6): e2415406.
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)
38874928
Since the early 2000s, research has advanced observation and conceptual distinction of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), which is a strong predictor of later death by suicide. Now a Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (Fifth Edition) (Text Revision) category, detection of NSSI, has implications for preventing and intervening on suicidal behaviors. Elsewhere in JAMA Network Open, Moloney et al1 define NSSI as "deliberate self-inflicted destruction of body tissue that results in immediate damage, for purposes not culturally sanctioned and without suicidal intent." Findings summarize a pooled NSSI prevalence of 17.7% (21.4% among female adolescents and 13.7% among male adolescents) for adolescents aged 10 to 19 years and from 17 different countries in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. The main findings replicate previous systematic reviews and global meta-analyses that similarly conclude that adolescent NSSI prevalence ranges between 11.5% and 33.8%2: Gillies et al3 report 16.9%, Swannell et al4 report 17.2%, and Muehlenkamp et al5 report 18.0%. The present study1 advances the literature in several ways: (1) replicating gender differences--female adolescents being at higher risk for NSSI compared with male adolescents (21.4% vs 13.7%),3 (2) reporting relatively higher NSSI prevalence in Asia (among male adolescents) relative to North America2 and Europe; and (3) framing the scientific narrative to address developmentally informed public health prevention and intervention. We focus the remainder of our commentary on the latter.
Language: en
Humans; Female; Male; Adolescent; Prevalence; *Global Health/statistics & numerical data; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology/psychology