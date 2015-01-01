Abstract

In the study by Adhikari and colleagues, researchers found the prevalence of workplace violence to be 62·9% among Nepal Medical Council certified physicians working in Nepal--a substantially high rate compared with data worldwide. The violent activities include, but are not limited to, telephonic threats, intimidation, verbal abuse, physical but non-injurious assault, physical assault causing simple or grievous injury, murder, vandalism, and arson. The consequences of violence lead to psychological issues, such as depression, insomnia, post-traumatic stress, fear, and anxiety, leading to absenteeism.



At the 74th World Medical Association (WMA) General Assembly in October, 2023, in Kigali, Rwanda, the WMA showed deep concern at the increasing rate of violence against health-care professionals and facilities of public and private health-care institutions in Nepal.3

The Nepal Medical Association documented at least seven incidents of misbehaviours and physical assault on medical personnel in the span of 15 days and cases of vandalism in health-care institutions.3

The WMA urged to revise policies about workplace violence, protection, and integrity, condemned in the strongest terms any form of violence against health-care personnel and facilities, and expressed solidarity with Nepalese colleagues.3

Language: en