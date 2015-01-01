SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mohammad Moawad A, Mohamed Ibraheim Moawad E, Ali Mohamed Mahrous M, Zein MM, Salama Mahmoud Mahmoud A. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2024; 70: e102471.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.legalmed.2024.102471

PMID

38876000

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child physical abuse, a type of child maltreatment (CM), poses a significant global public health concern. Nonaccidental fractures and soft tissue injuries, which encompass any action that directly or indirectly harms a child, are the primary indicators of physical abuse in children.

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the prevalence, risk factors, and outcomes of accidental and nonaccidental skeletal fractures in a sample of Egyptian children.

METHODS: A cross-sectional analytical study was conducted between March 2022 and August 2022. A total of 156 children who presented with skeletal injuries and attended Mobarak Central Hospital were enrolled. Patients were subjected to full history taking, complete examination, and investigations. A structured questionnaire was administered to all the legal guardians.

RESULTS: Physical abuse was reported in 22.4 % of cases, while medical neglect was reported in 19.9 % of cases. The incidence of physical abuse was notably higher among children whose fathers were smokers and/or drug addicts (p ≤ 0.05). The most common form of physical abuse was hitting (94.3 %). Among skeletal injuries, fractures were predominant (94.3 %), primarily closed fractures associated with contusions. Fractures of the upper limb accounted for the highest incidence (94.3 %) of skeletal injuries, and 60 % of physically abused children experienced moderate-severity injuries.

CONCLUSION: The most common fracture observed in abused children is the upper limb fracture, typically involving a single bone. Clinicians should be more vigilant in suspecting abuse, even in cases where there is an isolated fracture, and advocate for the development of parental training programs.


Language: en

Keywords

Child maltreatment; Physical abuse; Egypt; Neglect; Nonaccidental injury; Skeletal injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print