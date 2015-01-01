SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hasuwa K, Inoue N, Tamura S, Terazawa I, Yuui K, Kudo R, Kasuda S. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2024; 70: e102470.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.legalmed.2024.102470

PMID

38878748

Abstract

Dextromethorphan (DXM) is an over-the-counter antitussive that is commonly used worldwide. Recently, DXM has become popular among young individuals because of its euphoric, hallucinogenic, and dissociative properties. Despite an increasing number of patients with DXM addiction, fatal cases of DXM poisoning are rare, and patients with fatalities often ingest DXM along with other drugs. Here, we report an autopsy case in which DXM was detected without multidrug ingestion. A man in his early twenties was found dead at home; no external injuries or obvious internal lesions were found during the autopsy. The toxicological analyses revealed extremely high concentrations of DXM, and no drugs other than DXM were detected. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first case report to describe a death caused by a single overdose of DXM in Japan. Public awareness regarding the risks associated with a massive ingestion of DXM should be increased.


Language: en

Keywords

Toxicological analysis; Dextromethorphan; Over-the-counter drug

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print