Abstract

[SafetyLit note: Although argon is non-toxic, it is 38% more dense than air and therefore considered a dangerous asphyxiant in closed areas. It is difficult to detect because it is colorless, odorless, and tasteless.]



article author summary:



RATIONALE: Argon gas poisoning is an often overlooked yet critical public health concern with the potential for severe and persistent neurological consequences. Current treatment protocols primarily focus on acute-phase management, but a comprehensive understanding of the long-term neurological effects remains incomplete.



PATIENT CONCERNS: A 22-year-old male worker was found unconscious in the furnace room of an argon production facility. After regaining consciousness, he presented with symptoms of dizziness, headache, fatigue, and irritability. Neurological examination revealed impairments in both recent and remote memory, notably pronounced short-term memory deficits and reduced arithmetic skills.



DIAGNOSIS: Argon gas poisoning, hypoxic encephalopathy, and mild hepatic and renal dysfunction.



INTERVENTIONS: Upon admission, symptomatic supportive measures included oxygen therapy via nasal cannula (3 L/min), daily hyperbaric oxygen therapy (1.5 ATA, 60 minutes), oral neurotrophic methylcobalamin (0.5 mg, 3 times daily), and intravenous vitamin C infusion (2 g daily) to scavenge oxygen free radicals.



OUTCOME: A 2-year telephone follow-up indicated persistent short-term memory impairment, particularly with memorizing numbers. In a memory test, he achieved a digit span forward of 5 but a digit span backward of 2, indicating impairment. Despite these challenges, his daily life and work performance remained largely unaffected.



LESSON: This case offers valuable insights into the biological mechanisms underlying prolonged neurological sequelae following asphyxiating gas exposure, specifically the persistent impairment of hippocampal function.

