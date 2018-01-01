Abstract

This retrospective study aimed to identify the characteristics of Korean medical care utilization in patients with traffic injury (TI) and to explore the clinical effectiveness of Korean medical interventions for TI through a multicenter chart review. This multicenter, retrospective registry study gathered electronic health records from 3 hospitals between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2021. Data included treatment dates, demographic information, the Korean Standard Classification of Diseases codes, collision data, Korean medicine treatment modalities, and treatment outcomes. In total, 384 patients (182 inpatients and 202 outpatients) were included in the analysis. Patients were categorized into acute (207 patients, 53.9%), subacute (77 patients, 20.1%), and chronic (100 patients, 26.0%) phases based on the period until the visit. The most frequent Korean Standard Classification of Diseases code was "sprain and strain of cervical spine (S13.4)." All patients, except one, received Korean physiotherapy, followed by acupuncture and cupping. Comparative intragroup analysis revealed significant pain reduction in patients treated with the combination of Chuna manual therapy, herbal medicine, and pharmacopuncture and those treated with pharmacopuncture and herbal medicine only. This study highlights the characteristics of patients with TI visiting medical institutions providing Korean medicine and describes the effectiveness of Korean medicine interventions. Further comprehensive analysis with more data is necessary for future research.

