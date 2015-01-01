CONTACT US: Contact info
Obiajulu J, DeSoucy E, Robb D, Atkins M, Rush S. Mil. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
38877890
The 1996 Khobar Towers bombing, a large-scale mass casualty incident (MASCAL) at a coalition forces housing complex, resulted in 519 casualties. Key lessons learned include the importance of MASCAL exercises, self-aid and buddy care, and casualty triage, all critical to preparation for future terrorist attacks or near-peer combat operations MASCALs.
