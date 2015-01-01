Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Warfighters are issued hard body armor designed to defeat ballistic projectiles. The resulting backface deformation can injure different thoracoabdominal organs. Developed over decades ago, the behind armor blunt impact criterion of maximum 44 mm depth in clay continues to be used independent of armor type or impact location on the thoracoabdominal region covered by the armor. Because thoracoabdominal components have different energy absorption capabilities, their mode of failures and mechanical properties are different. These considerations underscore the lack of effectiveness of using the single standard to cover all thoracoabdominal components to represent the same level of injury risk. The objective of this pilot study is to conduct cardiac impact tests with a live animal model and analyze biomechanical injury candidate metrics for behind armor blunt trauma applications.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Live swine tests were conducted after obtaining approvals from the U.S. DoD. Trachea tubes. An intravenous line were introduced into the swine before administering anesthesia. Pressure transducers were inserted into lungs and aorta. An indenter simulating backface deformation profiles produced by body armor from military-relevant ballistics to human cadavers delivered impact to the heart region. The approved test protocol included 6-hour monitoring and necropsies. Indenter accelerometer signals were processed to compute the velocity and deflection, and their peak magnitudes were obtained. The deflection-time signal was normalized with respect to chest depth along the impact axis. The peak magnitude of the viscous criterion, kinetic energy, force, momentum and stiffness were obtained.



RESULTS: Out of the 8 specimens, 2 were sham controls. The mean total body mass and soft tissue thickness at the impact site were 81.1 ± 4.1 kg and 3.8 ± 1.1 cm. The peak velocities ranged from 30 to 59 m/s, normalized deflections ranged from 15 to 21%, and energies ranged from 105 to 407 J. The range in momentum and stiffness were 7.0 to 13.9 kg-m/s and 22.3 to 79.9 N/m. The maximum forces and impulse data ranged from 2.9 to 11.7 kN and 1.9 to 5.8 N-s. The peak viscous criterion ranged from 2.0 to 5.3 m/s. One animal did not sustain any injuries, 2 had cardiac injuries, and others had lung and skeletal injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study applied blunt impact loads to the live swine cardiac region and determined potential candidate injury metrics for characterization. The sample size of 6 swine produced injuries ranging from none to pure skeletal to pure organ trauma. The viscous criterion metric associated with the response of the animal demonstrated a differing pattern than other variables with increasing velocity. These findings demonstrate that our live animal experimental design can be effectively used with testing additional samples to develop behind armor blunt injury criteria for cardiac trauma in the form of risk curves. Injury criteria obtained for cardiac trauma can be used to enhance the effectiveness of the body armor, reduce morbidity and mortality, and improve warfighter readiness in combat operations.

