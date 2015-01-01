Abstract

BACKGROUND: Brief Admission by self-referral (BA) is a crisis-management intervention standardized for individuals with self-harm at risk of suicide. We analyzed its health-economic consequences.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: BA plus treatment as usual (TAU) was compared with TAU alone in a 12-month randomized controlled trial with 117 participants regarding costs for hospital admissions, coercive measures, emergency care and health outcomes (quality-adjusted life years; QALYs). Participants were followed from 12 months before baseline to up to five years after.



RESULTS: Over one year BA was associated with a mean annual cost reduction of 4800 or incremental cost of 4600 euros, depending on bed occupancy assumption. Cost-savings were greatest for individuals with >180 admission days in the year before baseline. In terms of health outcomes BA was associated with a QALY gain of 0.078. Uncertainty analyses indicated a significant QALY gain and ambiguity in costs, resulting in BA either dominating TAU or costing 59 000 euros per gained QALY.



CONCLUSION: BA is likely to produce QALY gains for individuals living with self-harm and suicidality. Cost-effectiveness depends on targeting high-need individuals and comparable bed utilization between BA and other psychiatric admissions. Future research should elaborate the explanatory factors for individual variations in the usage and benefit of BA.

Language: en