|
Citation
|
Swanson CW, Vial SE, Manini TM, Sibille KT, Clark DJ. Pilot Feasibility Stud. 2024; 10(1): e89.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38877595
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Several changes occur in the central nervous system with increasing age that contribute toward declines in mobility. Neurorehabilitation has proven effective in improving motor function though achieving sustained behavioral and neuroplastic adaptations is more challenging. While effective, rehabilitation usually follows adverse health outcomes, such as injurious falls. This reactive intervention approach may be less beneficial than prevention interventions. Therefore, we propose the development of a prehabilitation intervention approach to address mobility problems before they lead to adverse health outcomes. This protocol article describes a pilot study to examine the feasibility and acceptability of a home-based, self-delivered prehabilitation intervention that combines motor imagery (mentally rehearsing motor actions without physical movement) and neuromodulation (transcranial direct current stimulation, tDCS; to the frontal lobes). A secondary objective is to examine preliminary evidence of improved mobility following the intervention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Falls; tDCS; Aging; Feasibility; Acceptability; Mobility; Motor imagery