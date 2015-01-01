Abstract

Vestibular schwannoma can cause vestibular dysfunction; however, conflicting evidence exists regarding whether this affects the incidence of fall-related injuries in this patient population. This matched cross-sectional and cohort study assess the risk of fall-related injuries in patients with vestibular schwannoma. The study included patients with vestibular schwannoma treated at a tertiary referral hospital in Sweden between 1988 and 2014. Information on fall-related injuries was obtained from the National Patient Register, and matched population comparisons were randomly selected in a 1:25 ratio. Fall-related injuries occurring pre- (within 5 years before the diagnosis of vestibular schwannoma) and post-diagnostically (up to 3 years after diagnosis or intervention) were registered. The association between vestibular schwannoma and fall-related injuries was estimated using logistic regression and Cox proportional hazards analyses. We identified 1153 patients with vestibular schwannoma (569 [49%] women and 584 [51%] men), and 28815 population comparisons. Among the patients, 9% and 7% had pre- and post-diagnostic fall-related injuries, respectively, and among the comparisons, 8% and 6% had pre- and post-diagnostic fall-related injuries, respectively. There was no increased risk of pre- (OR 1.14; CI 0.92-1.41) or post-diagnostic 1 year (HR 1.16; CI 0.87-1.54) or 3 years (HR 1.11; CI 0.89-1.29) fall-related injury among the total patient cohort. In age-stratified analyses, we found an increased risk of pre-diagnostic fall-related injury among patients aged 50-69 years (OR 1.42; CI 1.10-1.88). Patients who underwent middle fossa surgery, regardless of age, had an increased risk of post-surgery fall-related injury within 3 years of follow-up (HR 2.68; CI 1.06-6.81). We conclude that patients with vestibular schwannoma have a low risk of enduring fall-related injuries. Middle-aged patients with dizziness and fall-related injuries should be considered for a vestibular clinical evaluation. Our results highlight the importance of rehabilitation in avoiding future fall-related injuries among patients undergoing middle fossa surgery.

