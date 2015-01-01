|
Oliver S, Kravitz-Wirtz N. Prev. Med. Rep. 2024; 43: e102776.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38873659
OBJECTIVES: The role of sleep quality is not yet fully understood in the context of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following exposure to community violence. Thus, the primary aim of this study is to examine the mediating effect of sleep quality in the relationship between community violence exposure and posttraumatic stress symptoms.
Language: en
Sleep; Community violence; Mediation; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Sleep quality