SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rao M, Riney M, Shah K, Kimball J, Munjal S. Prim. Care Companion CNS Disord. 2024; 26(3): 23cr03590.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Physicians Postgraduate Press)

DOI

10.4088/PCC.23cr03590

PMID

38875107

Abstract

Sibutramine was previously used in the United States and Europe for long-term obesity management.1 However, in 2010, the drug was discontinued in the United States due to an increased risk of cardiovascular events in patients with a history of heart attacks and strokes.2 Psychiatric side effects such as panic attacks, depression, mania, and, in some circumstances, psychosis were reported.3 Nevertheless, sibutramine remained a key ingredient in several Chinese herbal weight loss products in the United States.3 Some case reports suggest that an underlying bipolar disorder may be present for psychotic features to occur in a person taking these weight loss pills.4 However, we present a case of psychosis in a patient taking a Chinese herbal appetite suppressant who did not have an underlying mood disorder or abnormal laboratory and urine drug screen results that could cause psychiatric symptoms. ...


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Psychotic Disorders/drug therapy; East Asian People; *Drugs, Chinese Herbal/adverse effects; Psychoses, Substance-Induced/etiology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print