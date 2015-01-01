Abstract

Sibutramine was previously used in the United States and Europe for long-term obesity management.1 However, in 2010, the drug was discontinued in the United States due to an increased risk of cardiovascular events in patients with a history of heart attacks and strokes.2 Psychiatric side effects such as panic attacks, depression, mania, and, in some circumstances, psychosis were reported.3 Nevertheless, sibutramine remained a key ingredient in several Chinese herbal weight loss products in the United States.3 Some case reports suggest that an underlying bipolar disorder may be present for psychotic features to occur in a person taking these weight loss pills.4 However, we present a case of psychosis in a patient taking a Chinese herbal appetite suppressant who did not have an underlying mood disorder or abnormal laboratory and urine drug screen results that could cause psychiatric symptoms. ...

Language: en