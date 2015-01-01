Abstract

Depression was already a public health issue before the Covid-19 pandemic. Use of service and treatment adequacy in medical students was poorly known. A 2021 French national study found the prevalence of 12-month major depressive disorder (MDD) was 25 % in medical school students and residents (MSSR). The main objective of our study was to measure the prevalence of service use and adequate treatment (therapy and/or recommended pharmacotherapy) and their associated factors. A national online survey was conducted in 2021. The Composite International Diagnostic Interview Short-Form questionnaire was used to assess MDD; 12-months service use and pharmacotherapy were assessed. Univariate and multivariate logistic regressions were performed between students' demographic characteristics, use of services, and treatment adequacy. Among included MSSR who experienced MDD in the last 12 months, only 32 % received adequate treatment, including 20 % with recommended pharmacotherapy. Being more advanced in medical studies and being treated both by a general practitioner and a psychiatrist were associated with receiving recommended pharmacotherapy. To our knowledge, our study is the largest to assess use of service and treatment adequacy in MSSR. Given the low percentage of depressed students receiving recommended treatment, it seems important to develop new interventions to better detect and treat MDD in MSSR.

