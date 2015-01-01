Abstract

Veterans with PTSD are at higher risk for suicide. This study examined the specific associations of PTSD symptom clusters with suicidal ideation (SI) and death ideation (DI), independently from depressive symptom clusters. Participants included 695 Israeli male outpatient military veterans (M = 25.35 years, SD = 5.65), divided into subsamples of probable PTSD (PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 [PCL-5] ≥ 33) and subthreshold PTSD scores (PCL-5 < 33). Data were extracted from medical chartsand self-report questionnaires. The main analyses included logistic regression to evaluate the associations between SI and DI (Brief Symptom Inventory, items 9 and 39) and PTSD symptom clusters (PCL-5), controlling for depressive symptom clusters (Beck Depression Inventory; cognitive-affective and somatization) in each subsample. The results showed that, for veterans with probable PTSD, the negative alterations in cognition and mood symptom cluster was positively correlated with SI and DI, while avoidance was negatively correlated with SI, independently from depressive symptoms clusters. In those with sub-syndromal PTSD, the re-experiencing cluster was positively correlated with DI, independently from the depressive symptom clusters. These findings highlight the importance of targeting PTSD components, such as negative alterations in cognition and mood symptoms experienced by veterans with PTSD, as part of suicide prevention efforts.

Language: en