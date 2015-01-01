Abstract

Recent research highlights the crucial role of the gut-brain axis in understanding depression etiologies. While burgeoning studies suggest an association between disruptions in gut microbiota and the development of depression, limited longitudinal studies have investigated this link. To address this gap, we conducted a retrospective cohort study using National Health Insurance Service-Health Screening Cohort (NHIS-HEALS) data in South Korea, involving 199,144 individuals aged 40-79. We examined the impact of cumulative antibiotic exposure (2004-2008) on subsequent depression incidence (2009-2013) by conducting Cox proportional hazards regressions. Our findings show an increasing depression risk with extended antibiotic exposure after adjusting for comorbidities and behavioral covariates. A broader antibiotic spectrum was associated with a higher depression risk. These trends persisted after adjusting for the original antibiotic indications. In conclusion, our study highlights the duration-dependent association between antibiotic exposure and increased depression risk, offering insights into depression etiologies and relevant novel therapeutic tools, and advocating for heightened antibiotic stewardship considering their impact on mental health.

