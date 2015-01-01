Abstract

Spending time in nature, and even watching images or videos of nature, has positive effects on one's mental state. However, cognitively stressful work is often performed indoors, in offices that lack easy access to nature during breaks. In this study, we investigated whether watching a 5-min audiovisual video that describes a first-person perspective walk on a forest path could help to restore one's mental state after cognitive stress. Participants were asked to perform cognitive stressor tasks, after which they were shown either a nature walk video or a control video. Subjective restoration was measured using self-reports before and after the videos, while electrodermal activity (EDA) and electroencephalography (EEG) were measured during the video-watching session. The results showed that experiencing the nature walk video enhanced subjective restoration more than watching the control video. Arousal of the autonomic nervous system, measured using EDA, decreased more during the nature walk video than during the control video. Additionally, activity in the EEG's upper theta band (6-8 Hz) and lower alpha band (8-10 Hz) increased during the nature walk video, suggesting that it induced a relaxed state of mind. Interestingly, the participants' connection with nature moderated the effects of the nature video. The subjective and physiological measures both suggest that watching a short, simulated nature walk may be beneficial in relaxing the mind and restoring one's mental state after cognitive stress.

Language: en