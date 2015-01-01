Abstract

Aggression and impulsivity are linked to suicidal behaviors, but their relationship to the suicidal crisis remains unclear. This magnetoencephalography (MEG) study investigated the link between aggression, impulsivity, and resting-state MEG power and connectivity. Four risk groups were enrolled: high-risk (HR; n=14), who had a recent suicidal crisis; lower-risk (LR; n=41), who had a history of suicide attempt but no suicide attempt or ideation in the past year; clinical controls (CC; n=38), who had anxiety/mood disorders but no suicidal history; and minimal risk (MR; n=28), who had no psychiatric/suicidal history. No difference in resting-state MEG power was observed between groups. Individuals in the HR group with high self-reported aggression and impulsivity scores had reduced MEG power in regions responsible for sensory/emotion regulation versus those in the HR group with low scores. The HR group also showed downregulated bidirectional glutamatergic feedback between the precuneus (PRE) and insula (INS) compared to the LR, CC, and MR groups. High self-reported impulsivity was linked to reduced PRE to INS feedback, whereas high risk-taking impulsivity upregulated INS to postcentral gyrus (PCG) and PCG to INS feedback. These preliminary findings suggest that glutamatergic-mediated sensory and emotion-regulation processes may function as potential suicide risk markers.

Language: en