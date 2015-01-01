|
Citation
|
Anderson SA, Eichner ER, Bennett S, Boden BP, Colgate B, Courson R, Davis JK, Elkins GA, Judge LW, Krueger M, Kucera KL, Niehoff K, Rooks Y, Tucker JB, Roberts WO. Sports Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38874455
|
Abstract
|
CONTEXT: Among American sports, American football has the highest incidence of exertional heat stroke (EHS), despite decades of prevention strategies. Based on recent reports, 100% of high school and college EHS football fatalities occur during conditioning sessions. Linemen are the at-risk population, constituting 97% of football EHS deaths. Linemen heat up faster and cool down slower than other players. EVIDENCE ACQUISITION: Case series were identified from organized, supervised football at the youth, high school, and collegiate levels and compiled in the National Registry of Catastrophic Sports Injuries. Sources for event occurrence were media reports and newspaper clippings, autopsy reports, certificates of death, school-sponsored investigations, and published medical literature. Articles were identified through PubMed with search terms "football," "exertional heat stroke," and "prevention." STUDY DESIGN: Clinical review. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 5.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevention; exertion intensity; football conditioning; heat load