Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Some experts recommend that ambulant hypothermic patients should be rewarmed, fed, and not permitted to exercise for 30 min because of concerns that afterdrop can cause cardiac instability. We investigated the outcome of ambulant hypothermic patients in a case series from mountain rescue teams in Great Britain.



METHODS: A questionnaire was used to collect information on a series of adult patients with a clinical diagnosis of mild hypothermia. All patients were alert on the AVPU scale and evacuated by walking from the mountain. The outcome measures were survival or a change in management because of medical deterioration during evacuation.



RESULTS: A series of 108 eligible cases were reported over a 5-year period. When rescuers arrived on the scene, 98 (91%) patients were stationary, and 10 (9%) were still mobile. Thirty-eight (39%) of the stationary cases were walked immediately off the mountain without any on-scene delay. In the remaining 60 (61%) stationary cases, the decision was taken to delay evacuation to provide food, drinks, and additional clothing. In 3 cases, the use of heat packs indicated an intention to actively rewarm. In cases where the on-scene time was reported, 27 (79%) were known to be mobile again within 20 min. All patients survived, and no adverse medical events occurred in all 108 cases.



CONCLUSIONS: In this study, no adverse events occurred because of immediate mobilization, suggesting that in these cases, there appears to be minimal risk of early activity.

