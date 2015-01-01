Abstract

Traffic related air pollution is a major concern for perinatal health. Determining causal associations, however, is difficult since high-traffic areas tend to correspond with lower socioeconomic neighborhoods and other environmental exposures. To overcome confounding, we compared pregnant individuals living downwind and upwind of the same high-traffic road. We leveraged vital statistics data for Texas from 2007-2016 (n=3,570,272 births) and computed hourly wind estimates for residential addresses within 500 m of high-traffic roads (i.e., annual average daily traffic greater than 25,000) (10.9% of births). We matched pregnant individuals predominantly upwind to pregnant neighbors downwind of the same road segment (n=37,631 pairs). Living downwind was associated with an 11.6 gram (95% CI: -18.01, -5.21) decrease in term birth weight. No associations were observed with low term birth weight, preterm birth, or very preterm birth. In distance-stratified models, living downwind within 50 m was associated with a -36.3 gram (95% CI: -67.74, -4.93) decrease in term birth weight and living 51-100m downwind was associated with an odds ratio of 3.68 (95% CI: 1.71, 7.90) for very preterm birth. These results suggest traffic air pollution is associated with adverse birth outcomes, with steep distance decay gradients around major roads.

