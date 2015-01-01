Abstract

In recent years, the problem of traffic congestion has become increasingly serious, and research on traffic system control has become a new hotspot. Studying the bifurcation characteristics of traffic flow systems and designing control schemes for unstable support points can alleviate traffic congestion from a new perspective. This article improves the full speed differential model considering strong wind models from the perspective of bifurcation control to adjust traffic flow. This article theoretically proves the existence conditions of Hopf bifurcation and saddle node bifurcation in the model and finds the stability mutation point of the transportation system stability. A nonlinear system feedback controller was designed for unstable bifurcation points using Chebyshev polynomial approximation and random feedback control methods. Without changing the system equilibrium point, the advance, delay, and elimination of Hopf bifurcation were achieved, and the abrupt behavior of the transportation system was controlled, thereby alleviating traffic congestion. This article explains the changes in the stability of complex transportation systems from the perspective of bifurcation analysis, which can better capture the characteristics of traffic flow. By adjusting the control parameters in the feedback controller, the influence of boundary conditions on the stability of the transportation system is fully described, and the influence of unstable focal points and saddle points on the system is suppressed, thereby slowing down the traffic flow. In addition, unstable bifurcation points can be eliminated, and the Hopf bifurcation can be controlled to advance, delay, and disappear, thereby achieving control over the stable behavior of the transportation system. This helps alleviate traffic congestion and also helps describe actual traffic phenomena.

