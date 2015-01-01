Abstract

BACKGROUND: Accidental impact on a player's head by a powerful soccer ball may lead to brain injuries and concussions during games. It is crucial to assess these injuries promptly and accurately on the field. However, it is challenging for referees, coaches, and even players themselves to accurately recognize potential injuries and concussions following such impacts. Therefore, it is necessary to establish a list of minimum ball velocity thresholds that can result in concussions at different impact locations on the head. Additionally, it is important to identify the affected brain regions responsible for impairments in brain function and potential clinical symptoms.



METHODS: By using a full human finite element model, dynamic responses and brain injuries caused by unintentional soccer ball impacts on six distinct head locations (forehead, tempus, crown, occiput, face, and jaw) at varying ball velocities (10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, and 60 m/s) were simulated and investigated. Intracranial pressure, Von-Mises stress, and first principal strain were analyzed, the ball velocity thresholds resulting in concussions at different impact locations were evaluated, and the damage evolution patterns in the brain tissue were analyzed.



RESULTS: The impact on the occiput is most susceptible to induce brain injuries compared to all other impact locations. For a conservative assessment, the risk of concussion is present once the soccer ball reaches 17.2 m/s in a frontal impact, 16.6 m/s in a parietal impact, 14.0 m/s in an occipital impact, 17.8 m/s in a temporal impact, 18.5 m/s in a facial impact or 19.2 m/s in a mandibular impact. The brain exhibits the most significant dynamic responses during the initial 10-20 ms, and the damaged regions are primarily concentrated in the medial temporal lobe and the corpus callosum, potentially causing impairments in brain functions.



CONCLUSIONS: This work offers a framework for quantitatively assessing brain injuries and concussions induced by an unintentional soccer ball impact. Determining the ball velocity thresholds at various impact locations provides a benchmark for evaluating the risks of concussion. The examination of brain tissue damage evolution introduces a novel approach to linking biomechanical responses with possible clinical symptoms.

Language: en