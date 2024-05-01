Abstract

BACKGROUND: The index hospitalization morbidity and mortality of rib fractures among older adults (aged ≥65 years) is well-known, yet the burden and risks for readmissions after rib fractures in this vulnerable population remain understudied. We aimed to characterize the burdens and etiologies associated with 3-month readmissions among older adults who suffer rib fractures. We hypothesized that readmissions would be common and associated with modifiable etiologies.



METHODS: This survey-weighted retrospective study using the 2017 and 2019 National Readmissions Database evaluated adults aged ≥65 years hospitalized with multiple rib fractures and without major extrathoracic injuries. The main outcome was the proportion of patients experiencing all-cause 3-month readmissions. We assessed the 5 leading principal readmission diagnoses overall and delineated them by index hospitalization discharge disposition (home or facility). Sensitivity analysis using clinical classification categories characterized readmissions that could reasonably represent rib fracture-related sequelae.



RESULTS: In 2017, 25,092 patients met the inclusion criteria, with 20% (N = 4,894) experiencing 3-month readmissions. Six percent of patients did not survive their readmission. The 5 leading principal readmission diagnoses were sepsis (many associated with secondary diagnoses of pneumonia [41%] or urinary tract infections [41%]), hypertensive heart/kidney disease, hemothorax, pneumonia, and respiratory failure. In 2019, a comparable 3-month readmission rate of 23% and identical 5 leading diagnoses were found. Principal readmission diagnosis of hemothorax was associated with the shortest time to readmission (median [interquartile range]:9 [5-23] days). Among patients discharged home after index hospitalization, pleural effusion-possibly representing mischaracterized hemothorax-was among the leading principal readmission diagnoses. Some patients readmitted with a principal diagnosis of hemothorax or pleural effusion had these diagnoses at index hospitalization; a lower proportion of these patients underwent pleural fluid intervention during index hospitalization compared with readmission. On sensitivity analysis, 30% of 3-month readmissions were associated with principal diagnoses suggesting rib fracture-related sequelae.



CONCLUSION: Readmissions are not infrequent among older adults who suffer rib fractures, even in the absence of major extrathoracic injuries. Future studies should better characterize how specific complications associated with readmissions, such as pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and delayed hemothoraces, could be mitigated.

