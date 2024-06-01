SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pennap D, Mosholder AD, Ajao A, Boley E, Dharmarajan S, Akhtar S, Naik KB, Flowers N, Wernecke M, MaCurdy TE, Kelman JA, Graham DJ. Urology 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.urology.2024.06.013

PMID

38880345

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compare the risk of intentional self-harm (ISH) and suicide in older men using 5-α reductase inhibitors (5-ARIs) and alpha-blockers for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Observational research of older men with BPH suggested an increase in ISH with 5-ARI use compared with nonuse; we aimed to address potential confounding by indication with an active comparator reference group.

METHODS: Using Medicare data linked to the National Death Index (NDI) from 2007-2016, we implemented a retrospective cohort design in males aged ≥65 years who initiated 5-ARI or alpha-blocker use for BPH. ISH was identified using ICD-9-CM and ICD-10-CM diagnosis codes. Suicides were identified through cause-of-death information from the NDI. We used inverse probability of treatment weighted Cox proportional hazards regression to compare time-to-event between treatment groups, with robust variance estimation.

RESULTS: The event rates for ISH and suicide, respectively, were 0.314 and 0.308 per 1000 person-years (PY) among 5-ARI users (n=181,675), and 0.364 and 0.382 per 1000PY among alpha-blocker users (n=850,476). For 5-ARI use relative to alpha-blocker use, hazard ratios (HRs) for ISH and suicide, respectively, were 0.88 (95% CI:0.62-1.25) and 0.82 (95% CI:0.54-1.24); for the composite outcome (non-fatal ISH or suicide), the HR was 0.88 (95% CI:0.66-1.16). Subgroup and sensitivity analyses supported these results.

CONCLUSION: 5-ARI use was not associated with an increased risk for ISH or suicide compared to alpha-blocker use in older men with BPH. Study limitations included low event rates and potentially low sensitivity for ISH events.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print