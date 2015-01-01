|
Citation
Finanger T, Melby K, Spigset O, Andreassen TN, Lydersen S, Skråstad RB. Alcohol Alcohol. 2024; 59(4).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
38881524
PMCID
Abstract
AIMS: To investigate the association between alcohol consumption registered daily with a digital smartphone-based diary and concentration of phosphatidylethanol (PEth) 16:0/18:1 in a population without a known alcohol use disorder (AUD), and evaluate whether prospective registration of alcohol consumption is better than retrospective registration and if the association between alcohol intake and PEth was affected by sex or body mass index (BMI).
Language: en
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Prospective Studies; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; alcohol; Body Mass Index; Self Report; Healthy Volunteers; PEth; *Alcohol Drinking/blood/epidemiology; *Glycerophospholipids/blood; *Smartphone; digital recording; phosphatidylethanol; Timeline Followback; TLFB