Abstract

AIMS: To investigate the association between alcohol consumption registered daily with a digital smartphone-based diary and concentration of phosphatidylethanol (PEth) 16:0/18:1 in a population without a known alcohol use disorder (AUD), and evaluate whether prospective registration of alcohol consumption is better than retrospective registration and if the association between alcohol intake and PEth was affected by sex or body mass index (BMI).



METHODS: A total of 41 women and 21 men without AUD-diagnosis registered their alcohol consumption prospectively with a digital diary for 14 days, and retrospectively with the Timeline Followback method in the same time interval. PEth was measured before and after the registration period.



RESULTS: The correlation between alcohol consumption and PEth varied from 0.65 to 0.87. It did not depend significantly on the reporting method, and was not influenced by sex or BMI. Based on the regression coefficient, a reduction of alcohol consumption by two alcohol units (26 g of pure ethanol) per day would lead to a reduction of the PEth concentration of about 0.1 μmol/l, and vice versa.



CONCLUSIONS: There was a good correlation between PEth concentration and alcohol consumption, both when alcohol consumption was reported prospectively and retrospectively. The preferred cut-off for PEth should be adjusted to the level of alcohol consumption considered harmful and a purposeful trade-off between sensitivity and specificity. In order to identify persons with a daily alcohol consumption of more than two or three units of alcohol with a sensitivity of 80% or 90%, we suggest a cut-off of around 0.1 μmol/l.

