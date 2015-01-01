SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Geller JE, Teichman AL, Charles EJ, Pierce A, Patel K, Park J, Getrajdman J, Piplani C, Cong A, Reese J, Englert ZP, Narayan M, Choron RL. Am. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Southeastern Surgical Congress)

DOI

10.1177/00031348241262434

PMID

38884300

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The burden of firearm injury (FI) extends beyond hospitalization; however, literature focuses mostly on short-term physical outcomes. This study aimed to assess changes in patient-reported outcomes following firearm-related trauma. We hypothesized long-term patient-reported socioeconomic, mental health, and quality-of-life (QoL) outcomes are worse post-FI compared to pre-FI.

METHODS: This was a retrospective study where a phone survey was conducted with FI survivors admitted between January 2017 and August 2022 at a level 1 trauma center. Survey questions assessed demographics, socioeconomics, and mental and physical health pre-FI vs ≥ 6 months post-FI; the McNemar test was used for comparisons. The PROMIS-29 + 2v2.1 NIH validated instrument was used to assess long-term QoL. Standardized NIH PROMIS T-scores were calculated using the HealthMeasures Scoring Service.

RESULTS: Of 204 eligible FI survivors, 71 were successfully contacted and 38 surveyed. Respondents were male (86.8%), Black (76%), and aged 18-29 (55.3%), and 68.4% had high school level education. Post-FI, patients were more likely to be unemployed (55.2% vs 13.2%, P <.001) and report increased mental health needs (84.2% vs 21%, P <.001) compared to pre-FI. Most (73.7%) also reported lasting physical disability. Similarly, the PROMIS instrument demonstrated largely worse health-related QoL scores post-FI, particularly high anxiety/fear (T-score 60.2, SE 3.1, CI 54.6-66.3, Table 2), pain resulting in life interference (T-score 60.0, SE 2.3, CI 55.7-63.9), and worse physical function (T-score 42.5, SE 3.0, CI 38.2-46.9).

CONCLUSIONS: Firearm injury survivors had more unemployment and worse mental health post-FI compared to pre-FI. Firearm injury survivors also reported significantly worse health-related QoL metrics including pain, anxiety, and physical function 6 months following their trauma. These long-term patient-reported outcomes are a framework to build future outpatient resources.Level of Evidence: IV.


Language: en

Keywords

quality of life; gun violence; firearm injury; patient-reported long-term outcomes; socioeconomic outcomes

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print