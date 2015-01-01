Abstract

BACKGROUND: The burden of firearm injury (FI) extends beyond hospitalization; however, literature focuses mostly on short-term physical outcomes. This study aimed to assess changes in patient-reported outcomes following firearm-related trauma. We hypothesized long-term patient-reported socioeconomic, mental health, and quality-of-life (QoL) outcomes are worse post-FI compared to pre-FI.



METHODS: This was a retrospective study where a phone survey was conducted with FI survivors admitted between January 2017 and August 2022 at a level 1 trauma center. Survey questions assessed demographics, socioeconomics, and mental and physical health pre-FI vs ≥ 6 months post-FI; the McNemar test was used for comparisons. The PROMIS-29 + 2v2.1 NIH validated instrument was used to assess long-term QoL. Standardized NIH PROMIS T-scores were calculated using the HealthMeasures Scoring Service.



RESULTS: Of 204 eligible FI survivors, 71 were successfully contacted and 38 surveyed. Respondents were male (86.8%), Black (76%), and aged 18-29 (55.3%), and 68.4% had high school level education. Post-FI, patients were more likely to be unemployed (55.2% vs 13.2%, P <.001) and report increased mental health needs (84.2% vs 21%, P <.001) compared to pre-FI. Most (73.7%) also reported lasting physical disability. Similarly, the PROMIS instrument demonstrated largely worse health-related QoL scores post-FI, particularly high anxiety/fear (T-score 60.2, SE 3.1, CI 54.6-66.3, Table 2), pain resulting in life interference (T-score 60.0, SE 2.3, CI 55.7-63.9), and worse physical function (T-score 42.5, SE 3.0, CI 38.2-46.9).



CONCLUSIONS: Firearm injury survivors had more unemployment and worse mental health post-FI compared to pre-FI. Firearm injury survivors also reported significantly worse health-related QoL metrics including pain, anxiety, and physical function 6 months following their trauma. These long-term patient-reported outcomes are a framework to build future outpatient resources.Level of Evidence: IV.

Language: en