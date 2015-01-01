|
Citation
|
Kingi-Uluave D, Taufa N, Tuesday R, Cargo T, Stasiak K, Merry S, Hetrick S. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38884349
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Suicide prevention gatekeeper training (GKT) is considered an important component of an overall suicide-prevention strategy. The primary aim of this study was to conduct the first robust review of systematic reviews of GKT to examine the overall effectiveness of GKT on knowledge, self-efficacy, attitudes, behavioral intentions, and behavioral change. The study also examined the extent to which outcomes were retained long term, the frequency of refresher sessions, and the effectiveness of GKT with Indigenous populations and e-learning delivery.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; gatekeeper training; E-learning; Indigenous suicide prevention; review of systematic reviews