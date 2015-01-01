SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tata TK, Ohene LA, Dzansi GA, Aziato L. BMC Emerg. Med. 2024; 24(1): e100.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12873-024-01016-8

38886656

BACKGROUND: Evidence shows that patients who visit the surgical and trauma emergency units may be discharged with untreated or increased pain levels. This study explored nurses' pain assessment and management approaches at a trauma-surgical emergency unit in Ghana.

METHODS: Seventeen nurses who work in the trauma department participated in this qualitative exploratory descriptive study. In-depth individual interviews were conducted, and the thematic analysis was utilized to identify emerging themes and subthemes.

RESULTS: Three main themes were identified: patient pain indicators, pain management, and institutional factors influencing pain management. The study revealed that nurses rely on verbal expressions, non-verbal cues, physiological changes, and the severity of pain communicated. The findings highlighted staff shortage, inadequate resources, and lack of standardized guidelines as factors affecting pain and management.

CONCLUSIONS: Although the study offers critical new perspectives on nurses' experiences regarding pain related issues at the trauma-surgical emergency units, its small sample size limited its generalizability.


Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Trauma; Attitude of Health Personnel; Interviews as Topic; Ghana; Nursing; *Accidents, Traffic; *Hospitals, Military; *Pain Management/methods; *Pain Measurement; *Qualitative Research; Emergency unit; Nursing Staff, Hospital/psychology; Pain assessment

