
Sharma B, Koelink E, DeMatteo C, Noseworthy MD, Timmons BW. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2024; 16(1): e133.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)


38886815

BACKGROUND: Recent scientific evidence has challenged the traditional "rest-is-best" approach for concussion management. It is now thought that "exercise-is-medicine" for concussion, owing to dozens of studies which demonstrate that sub-maximal, graded aerobic exercise can reduce symptom burden and time to symptom resolution. However, the primary neuropathology of concussion is altered functional brain activity. To date, no studies have examined the effects of sub-maximal aerobic exercise on resting state functional brain activity in pediatric concussion. In addition, although exercise is now more widely prescribed following concussion, its cardiopulmonary response is not yet well understood in this population. Our study has two main goals. The first is to understand whether there are exercise-induced resting state functional brain activity differences in children with concussion vs. healthy controls. The second is to profile the physiological response to exercise and understand whether it differs between groups.
Language: en

Children; Pediatric; Exercise; MRI; Brain injury; Functional MRI; Concussion; Exercise medicine