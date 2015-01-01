|
Citation
Pipes G, Dunleavy S, Brown J. BMC Womens Health 2024; 24(1): e348.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38886697
Abstract
BACKGROUND: As global immigration from countries with a high prevalence of female genital mutilation and cutting (FGM/C) has grown in the United States (US), there is need for pediatricians to have adequate training to care for these patients. The objective of this study is to determine the level of knowledge and attitudes of child abuse pediatricians (CAPs) towards FGM/C in the US.
Keywords
|
Humans; *Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; Cross-Sectional Studies; United States; Child; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Attitude of Health Personnel; Surveys and Questionnaires; Medical Education; *Child Abuse/statistics & numerical data; *Circumcision, Female/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Pediatricians/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Child Abuse Pediatrics; Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting; Immigrant Health; Knowledge and Attitudes